rogers park

Woman Charged With Stabbing Dog to Death, Wounding 2 Women in Rogers Park

A North Side woman has been charged with stabbing two women and killing a dog earlier this month in Rogers Park.

Jordan Shipp faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty for the alleged Jan. 8 attack in the 2100 block of West Birchwood, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Shipp, 30, is accused of stabbing the dog to death and wounding the women, ages 60 and 82.

Police didn’t release further details about the encounter. Shipp, whose home address is listed near the stabbing scene, was arrested Friday on the Northwest Side.

Local

Chicago news 43 mins ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

2 hours ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Seasonal Temperatures Today

A judge set bail for Shipp at $1 million Saturday. She is due in court Jan. 21.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

rogers park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us