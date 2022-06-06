Woman Charged With Shooting at Vehicle on I-90 at Addison

A Chicago woman is facing charges after alleged firing shots at a vehicle while driving on Interstate 90 last week.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, is charged with felony attempted murder in the June 3 shooting, Illinois State Police said.

Jolivet allegedly fired shots at a vehicle about 1:30 pm. on the interstate at Addison Street, state police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

State police said investigators used a license plate reader to help with the investigation and locate Jolivet.