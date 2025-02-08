North Lawndale

Woman charged with murder of 5-month-old baby in North Lawndale

Tamyra Anderson was charged with the murder of a 5-month-old boy who was found unresponsive on Nov. 24 in the 1500 block of South Millard.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman was arrested for murder in the November 2024 death of a 5-month-old boy in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

Tamyra Anderson, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday in the 1500 block of South Millard, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department. Anderson was charged with the murder of a 5-month-old boy who was found unresponsive on Nov. 24 in the 1500 block of South Millard.

The baby later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Anderson was also charged with felony strong probability death/injury. She is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

