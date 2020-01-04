Woman Charged With Killing Sons, Stabbing Grandfather in South Shore High-Rise

A woman has been charged with killing her two young sons and stabbing her grandfather Thursday before jumping out the window of a South Shore high-rise apartment building.

Aleah Newell, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. A bail hearing for her is scheduled for Saturday.

She and 2-year-old Johntavis Newell were found about 2 a.m. Thursday on the ground outside a high-rise in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Officers found 7-month-old Ameer Newell unresponsive in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts to his face and body in an 11th-floor apartment, authorities said. The man told officers that his granddaughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

The infants were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The man and Newell were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Johntavis Newell died of multiple blunt force injuries from the fall, while Ameer Newell died of injuries from an assault, the medical examiner’s office said.