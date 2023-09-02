Woman charged with first-degree murder in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing death

A Chicago woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.

Starisha Snowden, 38, was taken into custody on Friday for the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man that occurred one day earlier. According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object at around 12:38 p.m. on Thursday in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Michael A. Roberts, Jr., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Details on what led up to the incident or how detectives were able to connect Snowden to the stabbing had yet to be released on Saturday night. Snowden was expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Sunday.