Woman Charged with Felony After Stabbing Chihuahua in Horrifying Attack

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly stabbing a Chihuahua three times in a bizarre attack along Irving Park Road in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood.

The 12-year-old male Chihuahua, named Bebe, was seriously wounded, and required immediate surgery at Premier Veterinary Hospital.

His owners, the Macias family, said the attack happened while he was being taken for a walk in front of their home in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road just after 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

According to the dog's owners, they had never seen the woman before, and said that she stayed silent during the stabbing.

"I was terrified because I thought I was going to lose him," said the 15-year-old girl who was walking Bebe at the time. She declined to be identified out of fear for her safety following the stabbing.

The girl said she noticed a person outside the home right away, and that they were acting strangely.

"She was being a little fussy and acting a little weird so I was like I need to avoid this person," she said.

Very soon after, according to the girl, the woman followed her and the dog and stabbed Bebe with a kitchen knife.

"I proceeded to punch her in the face and she fell on the ground," said the girl. "She was still trying to stab Bebe, so I kicked her and that’s when my neighbor started coming out and started screaming."

The girl said she ran upstairs to her family's home, with Bebe now badly injured.

"We’ve had incidents where other dogs bite other dogs, so I was thinking that was what happened," said the girl's father, Sergio Macias.

Macias said he teaches self-defense and was proud that his daughter was able to do something to fight off the attacker. Thankfully, she was not hurt in the attack.

Macias said after his daughter brought Bebe inside the house, he ran downstairs to track down the woman, who neighbors pursued and caught down the street.

"She ran away with the knife and then she hid the knife; she threw it on the [ground]," said Macias.

Chicago Police arrested 61-year-old Jeanette Olivo at the scene and charged her with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. According to the Cook County State's Attorney's office, bond was set at $25,000 on Tuesday.

The judge also ordered her to have no contact with victims or witnesses, and Olivo can also not live with or own any animals, a state's attorney spokesperson said.

Sergio Macias said he wants Olivo to remain in jail, saying it would be "justice" for his dog.

"We’re going to go to court," Macias said. "We’re going to be there."

Macias said Bebe is expected to make a full recovery following surgery and should be allowed to come home in two or three days.

"[My daughter] should be proud that she was able to defend herself and take care of her little dog," Macias said.