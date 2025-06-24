A 30-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle through a Chicago protest earlier this month.

Chicago police announced Monday that Deirdre Kemp had been arrested last week, and that she will be charged with multiple felonies in connection with the June 10 incident, which unfolded during a downtown protest.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kemp faces charges including aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and aggravated fleeing and causing bodily injury, both of which are felonies.

She also is charged with driving on a suspended license, and was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and ignoring police instructions near the scene of the protest.

During the June 10 incident, a group of demonstrators protesting against ICE immigration enforcement actions in Chicago were stopped near the intersection of Monroe and State when a driver was seen on video talking to a police officer.

After their interaction, the driver veered left toward the assembled protesters, with demonstrators diving out of the way as she sped down the street.

Video shows a car driving toward a crowd of immigrants' rights protesters in downtown Chicago.

That vehicle then fled the scene, with the driver avoiding being taken into custody.

A 66-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle, according to Chicago police. She suffered a broken arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After the incident, she told NBC Chicago’s JC Navarrete that she had to have follow-up appointments to examine her teeth and face.

“At one point I look behind and I saw a red car accelerating towards us my husband was able to jump out of the way but the next thing I knew people were getting me to the sidewalk and asking me if I needed an ambulance and I said yes because I hit my head,” she said.

No further information on the case was immediately available.