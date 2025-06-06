Near West Side

Woman charged with death of 2-month-old boy in Near West Side

Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death.

By Sun Times Wire

A woman was charged in connection with the death of a 2-month-old baby boy in the Near West Side.

Loyal Rhodes was found unresponsive around 8:20 a.m. Monday in an apartment in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy determined that Loyal Rhodes died of child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death, police said.

Police did not provide details on the relationship between the baby and Shakespeare.

She was expected to appear in court Friday.

