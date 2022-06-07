Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting at Car on Kennedy Expressway at Addison

A Chicago woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at another car while driving on the Kennedy Expressway last week.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, shot at the car around around 1:30 pm. June 3 at Addison Street, the Illinois State police said. The driver of the other car was not injured.

State police said investigators used a license plate reader to help with the investigation and locate Jolivet.

She appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.