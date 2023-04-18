Woman Charged After Video Shows Her Intentionally Crashing Car Into Other Vehicles In Forest Park

A Chicago woman has been charged after intentionally driving a vehicle into other vehicles and toward people at a Forest Park gas station Sunday afternoon, police said, in a situation that was all caught on camera.

The chaotic scene and aftermath of the rollover crash was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business, with social media footage showing some of the altercation that preceded the crash.

Kendra Nance, 31, faces felony charges of criminal damage to property, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless conduct and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision. Nance also did not have a valid driver's license, according to police.

Kendra Nance, 31, faces felony charges of criminal damage to property, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless conduct and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision. Nance also did not have a valid driver's license, according to police.

Police said Nance was a passenger in a vehicle with her boyfriend driving when the vehicle pulled into a Thornton's gas station at 601 Harlem Avenue due to car trouble shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

At this time, Nance and her boyfriend began to engage in a verbal dispute in the gas station parking lot, drawing attention from other customers, police said.

According to police, customers then began to interact with Nance, leading to disputes between Nance and various customers.

Nance and her boyfriend continued verbal exchanges with customers as an onlooker began recording the incident on video. Shortly thereafter, a customer threw an object at the vehicle Nance was in, police said.

According to officials, Nance's boyfriend exited the vehicle, with Nance then entering the driver's seat as the verbal dispute continued between the two and several other customers.

As Nance's boyfriend attempted to stop Nance from driving by opening the driver's side door, Nance intentionally accelerated, with social media footage showing Nance crashing into several other vehicles and briefly dragging her boyfriend in the process.

Police said Nance then fled at a high rate of speed onto Harlem Avenue before being involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Jackson Boulevard, with surveillance footage from a nearby business showing one vehicle entirely flipped over in the collision's aftermath.

At the time, Nance's boyfriend remained in the Thornton's parking lot, still engaged in an altercation with other customers.

Nance and her boyfriend both fled on foot in an alleyway near Harlem Avenue and Elgin Avenue when they were apprehended by Forest Park police officers.

Officials said both individuals were treated at Loyola Medical Center, with Nance later being arrested.

None of the customers at the Thornton's gas station were injured during the incident, according to officials.

Nance appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where she was issued a $200,000 bail with electronic monitoring. She is due in court again on May 12.