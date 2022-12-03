Woman Charged in Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Girl in Calumet Heights

A South Chicago woman has been charged in a shooting last month that wounded a 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights.

Telisa Pratt, 28, faces a count of attempted murder in the Nov. 13 shooting, Chicago police announced Friday.

The girl had been walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, striking her in the neck, police said at the time. The girl was take to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No other details, including Pratt’s alleged role in the shooting, have been released.

She is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.