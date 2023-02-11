Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Good Samaritan in Edgewater

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who attempted to intervene on a previous attack of a man and a woman in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Isis Monae, of the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road, was arrested approximately 13 hours after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man to death near the same address.

A 26-year-old man was also seriously injured in the attack.

According to authorities, the incident began the when a female with a knife attempted to attack a man and a woman on the sidewalk. The victim, an adult male, witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, police say.

According to officials, a physical altercation ensued, and the female stabbed the male in the chest.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no further information available.