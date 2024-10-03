Woman charged after allegedly spitting on, shooting man on CTA Red Line train

Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly spat on a man before shooting him during an altercation on a CTA Red Line train in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Indya Smith was charged with attempted murder and several other felonies after the incident onboard a CTA train that was traveling from the Bryn Mawr stop on Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman allegedly spat on the victim, a 33-year-old man, and then instigated a verbal altercation with him. During that altercation, she pulled out a weapon and fired a single shot, striking the victim in the shoulder.

The man was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

In addition to charges of attempted murder, the suspect was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

She will appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Friday, police said.