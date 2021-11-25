Woman Carjacked in Parking Lot of Former Mercy Hospital

Chicago police on Thursday evening were looking for the suspect responsible for an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the former Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 4 p.m. in the parking lot of what's now known as Insight Hospital and Medical Center, formerly Mercy Hospital.

A 40-year-old woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown offender approached and opened the driver side door, police said. The offender implied he was armed and then demanded the woman's vehicle.

The victim wasn't injured.

Area Three Detectives were investigating.