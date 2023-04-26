Woman, 25, Carjacked by Armed Group in Lincoln Park, Police Say

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked by a group of armed men Tuesday night in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to authorities, a female, 25, was parking her vehicle just after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Wrightwood when five males exited a black SUV and forced her out of her car at gunpoint.

The suspects took the victim's vehicle, a 2023 Chevy Malibu and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, less than a mile away, in the area of Southport and Diversey.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, and no one was in custody.