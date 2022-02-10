Woman Bites CTA Bus Driver in the Arm After Being Told She Dropped Some Items

A woman, angry after dropping some items on the floor of a CTA bus, grabbed at the driver and finally bit him in the arm.

The woman, 39, had boarded the bus in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue in Noble Square shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The driver told her she had dropped some items and she became angry and began swearing at him, police said. She tried grabbing him while the bus was still moving and then bit him after the driver had stopped.

The woman was taken into custody and the driver was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police said they suspected the woman was intoxicated.