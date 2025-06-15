A woman is recovering in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood after she was attacked while trying to stop a local mural from being vandalized.

The mural, located in Pilsen, depicts a Palestinian man and a Mexican man resting together in a peaceful field.

It was vandalized Friday night, and the face of the Palestinian man was burned off. Natalie Figueroa, who works nearby, witnessed a woman attempting to vandalize it.

Figueroa said when she approached the woman to try to stop her, the woman attacked her and hit her in the head with a metal object.

The mural was done by a man from the Middle East who traveled to Chicago to work on it and organized by a local group called the Mural Movement. It's meant to symbolize shared struggles and solidarity between the Palestinian and Mexican communities.

Organizers told NBC 5's Courtney Sisk they were harassed by a woman while putting the painting up.

When asked why she felt it was important to stick up for the mural, Figueroa said, "It was created out of love and to show solidarity and similar hurt and the work and the art was done out of love and peace."

Police responded to the scene Friday night, and Figueroa filed a police report.

No one is in custody and no further information was available Sunday evening.