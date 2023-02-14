Woman Assaulted While Jogging on Fox River Trail in Suburban St. Charles, Police Say

Police in suburban St. Charles are searching for a suspect they say grabbed a woman from behind while she was jogging on the Fox River Trail Monday evening.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday on the trail just south of the Illinois Street Bridge.

Police say that the 47-year-old woman was jogging as part of a group, but had dropped slightly behind that group near the 300 block of South Riverside Avenue.

While she was running, she heard someone running up behind her, and that individual put his arms around her shoulder, grabbing her chest and abdomen, according to authorities.

She began screaming at the man and struggling to free herself, and he fled the scene westbound across a pedestrian bridge near Indiana Street.

The man was described as standing around 5-foot-6 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored camouflage coat and dark pants.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and are urging residents to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call St. Charles police at 630-377-4435. Anonymous tips can be left at 866-378-4267, or by submitting a tip via the department’s website.