Woman Arrested For Leaving Infant, 2 Children Alone in Car on West Side: Police

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Monday after allegedly leaving three young children alone in a car in Austin on the West Side.

She left a 6-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl unattended about 11:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said.

The children were evaluated at the scene and appeared to be in good condition, police said.

It wasn’t clear how long the children had been alone in the car.

The woman was taken into custody, police said. No charges have been filed.