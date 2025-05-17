Woman arrested after 7-year-old stabbed inside Rogers Park residence

A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a 7-year-old boy was stabbed inside a residence in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the boy was inside the residence at around 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue when he was stabbed with a "sharp object" by a 26-year-old woman.

The boy sustained a puncture wound to the abdomen and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was initially listed in fair condition, officials said.

The woman suspected in the stabbing was taken into custody at the scene, with charges currently pending against her, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives. There was no further information available.