Woman Arrested After 2 Shot During Daytime Robbery in Waukegan Walmart Parking Lot

A Round Lake woman was charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after two people sustained gunshot wounds when a robbery occurred Saturday in the parking lot of a Waukegan Walmart, police said.

Destiny Rodriquez was apprehended by Waukegan police following the incident and remained in custody at the Lake County Jail Sunday on a $150,000 bond.

According to police, Rodriquez and a male individual arrived at Walmart, 3900 Fountain Square Pl., Saturday to trade guns with two men. Rodriguez, who was inside a Dodge Durango with her passenger, attempted to rob the other two individuals who were inside a Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Shots were fired at which point both vehicles left the area, police stated. A short time later, the Durango crashed into other vehicles nearby. Police responded to the scene and discovered the passenger had been shot, law enforcement officials stated. He was taken to an area hospital and remained in serious condition Sunday.

Rodriquez was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

One of the individuals in the Altima showed up at a hospital with a superficial gunshot wound, police said. He was taken into police custody after being discharged from the hospital, but was later released. The other individual hadn't been located by Sunday evening, authorities stated.

Two semi-automatic weapons and an assault-style weapon were recovered from the Durango, authorities said.

The investigation remained open and active Sunday evening.