Woman and Dog Struck and Killed By Driver While on Walk in Rolling Meadows, Police Say

A woman and dog who were on a walk Friday afternoon were fatally struck by a vehicle in suburban Rolling Meadows, authorities stated.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road. Authorities say a 2012 Toyota Prius heading westbound on Kirchoff struck a woman who was walking a dog. The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A good Samaritan took the dog to a local veterinary hospital where it died from its injuries. The driver of the Prius, a 45-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, and a child passenger weren't injured, police stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rolling Meadows Police Department and the suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.