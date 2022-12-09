Rolling Meadows

Woman and Dog Struck and Killed By Driver While on Walk in Rolling Meadows, Police Say

A woman and dog who were on a walk Friday afternoon were fatally struck by a vehicle in suburban Rolling Meadows, authorities stated.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road. Authorities say a 2012 Toyota Prius heading westbound on Kirchoff struck a woman who was walking a dog. The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A good Samaritan took the dog to a local veterinary hospital where it died from its injuries. The driver of the Prius, a 45-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, and a child passenger weren't injured, police stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rolling Meadows Police Department and the suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Rolling Meadowsrolling meadows police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us