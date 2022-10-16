Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities

An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday.

Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

Police were called on Saturday to the Lincoln Perry Apartments, 3245 S. Prairie Ave., by someone who said she couldn't get a hold of a woman, later identified as Brown, authorities said.

Police discovered the 87-year-old woman unresponsive in a wheelchair, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The incident has been classified as a death investigation, and as of Sunday night, police were working to determine what led to her death.