Woman, 80, Killed in Maywood Murder-Suicide: Police

An 80-year-old woman was shot to death by her husband over the weekend before he turned the gun on himself in their west suburban Maywood home, police say.

Officers responded to the murder-suicide about 1 p.m. Sunday just off the Eisenhower Expressway in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue, according to a statement from Maywood police.

Inside, officers found 80-year-old Margaret Saffold with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy released Tuesday found she died of “multiple injuries” from an assault. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers also found her husband, 76-year-old James Delane, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said. An autopsy released Tuesday ruled his death a suicide.

Maywood police have not released additional details about their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Maywood police at 708-450-4440.