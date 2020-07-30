chicago crime

Woman, 8-Year-Old Boy Shot on Chicago's Far South Side

No one was in custody Thursday night

A woman and an 8-year-old boy were both injured in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street, the victims were outside when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots at another man standing by.

The 8-year-old male victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the right arm. He was listed in good condition.

The second victim, a 27-year-old female, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg.

No one was in custody Thursday night.

