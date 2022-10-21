Woman, 69, Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating of Elderly Woman

The 69-year-old woman accused of beating to death an elderly woman who lived in a senior housing complex is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

According to police, Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal beating of Mae Brown, 87, who lived in a senior housing high-rise in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

At about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair in her 9th floor apartment at the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., after someone told police that they couldn’t reach her, officials said.

According to authorities, Brown had trauma to her face and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Brown suffered injuries from an assault. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gaines is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police. She is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this story.