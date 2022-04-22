Woman, 68, Shot While Walking in Albany Park: Chicago Police

A 68-year-old woman was shot while walking in broad daylight Friday in the city's Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 12:54 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue, the woman sustained an injury to the arm after she heard gunshots fired, according to Chicago police. Around the same time, a vehicle traveling southbound was also struck by gunfire.

The two people inside at the time weren't hurt, according to officials. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

It's unclear if she was the intended target.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Friday evening.