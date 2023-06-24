Woman, 67, found dead in South Side home, second woman hospitalized

A woman has died and another woman, 96, has been hospitalized with injuries to the face following a domestic-related attack in a South Side home Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. inside a home in the 7300 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 67, was found unresponsive with evidence of blunt force trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

The other woman was struck in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related, police said.