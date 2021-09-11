Humboldt Park

Woman, 2 Men Injured in Humboldt Park Shooting

A woman and two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

They were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 29, was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

A 32-year-old man was struck in the back and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Another man, 53, was shot in the hand and was transported to Humboldt Park Health Hospital. His condition wasn’t known.

One person was killed and eight others sustained injuries in three shootings between 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday.

