Woman, 2 Children From Maine Killed in Virginia Crash

A Maine woman and her two young children were killed in a car crash last week on a highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, state police confirmed.

Lacquora Smith, 28, of Alfred, and her two daughters, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. A 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old survived the crash and were taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One of the surviving children is Smith’s and the other a relative, News Center Maine reported. The names of the four children have not been released.

Smith was driving a 2012 Honda Crosstour east on Interstate 66 when it lost control, struck a 2015 Toyota Rav and then continued off the right side of the interstate. When the Honda struck the guardrail, it then re-entered the eastbound lanes of I-66 and struck the Toyota a second time.

The Honda continued off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail, after which it spun back into the eastbound lanes of I-66. An eastbound tractor-trailer swerved to the right to avoid the spinning Honda, but the two cars collided.

The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. The adult male driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. No further information was immediately available.