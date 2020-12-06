Woman, 15-Year-Old Boy Injured in Shooting on Chicago's West Side

A woman and a 15-year-old boy sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At approximately 3:22 p.m., a 45-year-old woman and the teenage boy were exiting a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of West Polk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at both victims, police stated.

The adult female sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was said to be in good condition.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Four detectives Sunday night.