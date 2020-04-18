Chicago Police

Woman, 12-Year-Old Boy Hurt in Austin Hit-and-Run

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a woman and a 12-year-old boy Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The 37-year-old woman and the boy were crossing the street at 11:44 p.m. when they were hit by the westbound black sedan in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police. The driver left the scene.

The child and the woman were both taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.

