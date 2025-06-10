South side

Woman, 1-year-old child found dead at home on SW side; death investigation underway

Both the woman, 25, and the child, 1, were pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said

A death investigation is underway after a 25-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were found dead at a home overnight on Chicago's Southwest side.

About 3:02 a.m., officers responded to a call at a home in the 2400 block of W. 80th St. to assist EMTs with the Chicago Fire Department after a witness said a woman was unresponsive in the backyard.

Upon arrival, officers and members of the CFD located the woman, 25, in the yard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities also found the door to the home open, and discovered a one-year-old child inside who was unresponsive.

According to police, the child was also pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed several police cars in an alley with police tape blocking off the entrance, with people gathering around. Some could be seen hugging and comforting others.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

