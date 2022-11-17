WNDR Museum to Kick Off ‘Winter WNDRland' Later This Month

Starting late this month, an interactive, immersive experience will kick off at Chicago's WNDR Museum in the West Loop, ringing in the holiday season with the Winter WNDRland.

Running from Nov. 27 until Jan. 2, 2023, holiday-themed elements, photos with Santa and a light-up, interactive Santa's Sleigh installation will be inside the West Loop museum, offering a different take on the holidays.

Existing fan-favorite installations will be given a holiday twist for the five weeks the Winter WNDRland takes over the museum, which will also include an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 9.

Photos with Santa will begin right on Nov. 27 and will be available each on each Sunday of Winter WNDRland until Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with St. Nick himself showing up alongside a Santa LED sleigh.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Opportunities for photos with Santa will be limited, and cost $25 per group as a separate purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Ugly Sweater Party will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, and will feature cocktails and music for guests ages 21 and over. Tickets for the event cost $38 and include two drinks per guest.

WNDR Museum is located in the West Loop at 1130 West Monroe Street and is open seven days a week.

More information on tickets for the event and on the museum can be found here.