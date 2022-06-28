WNBA All-Star Candace Parker Celebrated by Cubs at Wrigley Field

WNBA All-Star Candace Parker throws first pitch at Cubs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With a lot of enthusiasm (and a couple lyric adjustments), Chicago Sky All-Star Candace Parker took over "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field Tuesday night as if it was a clutch moment in a WNBA playoff game.

Parker also brought a lot of energy to her ceremonial first pitch prior to the Cubs-Reds game.

The Naperville native and two-time WNBA champion was brought to Wrigley Field and celebrated mere days after being named a starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place July 10th at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the home of the Sky.

Parker is playing in her seventh All-Star game this season and her first as a Sky, she previously made six games as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks and earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 2013.

Along with Parker, three more Sky - Kahleah Copper, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot - were named All-Star reserves on Tuesday. The rosters of the two teams will be selected prior to the game and led by captains A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of Seattle along with co-captains Sue Bird (Seattle) and Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota), retiring multiple-time All-Stars who will be playing in their final All-Star games this season.

Earlier this month, the Sky were honored as a team at Wrigley for their 2021 WNBA championship run. Head coach and general manager James Wade threw out the first pitch alongside Azurá Stevens. Vandersloot, Meesseman, Allie Quigley and Julie Allemand were also in attendance.