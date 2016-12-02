WMAQ EMPLOYMENT INFORMATION

WMAQ is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Access a current copy of the Station's Annual EEO Report

Organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers may request notices of full-time vacancies at our Station by completing and returning this Community Organization Notification Request Form to the contact listed.

Explore careers and apply for positions at the NBC Owned Television Stations To apply for other positions with NBCUniversal, please submit your resume to www.nbcunicareers.com

