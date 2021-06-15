Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

Wives of Chicago Twins Who Helped Convict ‘El Chapo' Charged in Money Laundering Case

The wives of two of the most significant drug informants in U.S. history have been named as defendants in a money laundering case in Chicago, according to federal prosecutors.

Vivianna Lopez, also known as Mia Flores, and Valerie Gaytan, also known as Olivia Flores, have been charged with conspiring to launder illicit drug proceeds for more than a decade, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The Sun-Times reported earlier this year that their husbands, Pedro and Margarito Flores, were once again under federal investigation.

That news came six years after a federal judge in Chicago rewarded them with relatively light 14-year prison sentences in exchange for their extraordinary cooperation against Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

