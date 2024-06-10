A shocking CTA bus crash left at least four people hurt and damaged numerous buildings and cars on Monday morning, with eyewitnesses sharing their stories from the chaotic scene.

“I heard a loud ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Justin Balsara said of the crash.

The collision near the intersection of 35th Street and Halsted caused traffic delays and CTA buses to be rerouted around the area as police try to piece together what unfolded.

Kenan Salde said he was in a nearby restaurant when the crash occurred.

“Basically, I heard this loud crash, and the whole building kind of shook,” he said. “I looked through the windows and saw a city bus going through the intersection and it hit a bunch of cars here.”

Early reports from the Chicago Fire Department indicated that four individuals were taken to area hospitals. No immediate update was given on their condition, but witnesses reported that several others may have also suffered minor injuries.

A CTA bus crashed into numerous vehicles, shutting down traffic on multiple Chicago streets.

The bus hit multiple buildings after going through the intersection, and though the historic Ramova Theatre escaped damage, a connected structure was struck by the bus, according to officials.

Multiple cars also suffered damage, with airbag deployment and heavy damage reported from some of the vehicles at the scene.

As a result of that crash, 35th Street was closed in both directions between Morgan Street and South Union Avenue for more than five hours. Halsted was also closed between 36th Street and 33rd Street, and buses on the CTA’s 8 and 35 routes were rerouted around the scene.

There was no further information available on what led up to the crash, nor has there been an update on the condition of the operator of the bus.