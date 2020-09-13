Witness Recounts Chaotic Scene Outside Orland Park Sky Zone Following Large Fight

As village officials in suburban Orland Park announced their intentions to revoke the business license of Sky Zone on Sunday, a woman who witnessed the chaotic scene outside the trampoline park one day earlier described the commotion.

In an interview with NBC 5, Deloris Anderson said she went to the trampoline park Saturday night to pick up her daughter from work, and came upon a parking lot full of teenagers and police officers.

According to the village of Orland Park, police were called to Sky Zone after receiving reports of a fight inside the business late Saturday. According to a release, the facility was hosting a lock-in at the time of the call.

"I was just in awe of the amount of police cars that I saw and kids," Anderson said. "It was a lot of kids out here."

When officers arrived on the scene, a large group of children were observed by police, which village officials say “exceeded the maximum occupancy permitted for that facility." Village officials haven't specified exactly how many people were inside the building.

Anderson said a friend told her the scene inside was chaotic.

"She was like 'they're in here fighting now, and then they got all these kids here... and they're not practicing social distancing,'" Anderson recounted.

After the event was stopped, Sky Zone was cited for multiple violations, including two reckless conduct violations and a fire code occupancy violation, according to village officials.

“Intentional and willful acts that jeopardize public health, safety and welfare, and that are in clear violation of the Village Code and other laws, have no place in our community,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement.

Orland Park Police were called to Sky Zone for a fight inside the business. Sky Zone was hosting a lock-in this evening.... Posted by Orland Park Police Department on Saturday, September 12, 2020

On Sunday, some customers said staff members were doing a better job of protecting people, but others disagreed.

"They keep telling people to put their masks on, but they take them right back off, and then it's like bunched up, and everybody is close together," said customer Mimi Jackson.

NBC 5 is awaiting comment from the operators of Sky Zone in connection with the incident.