A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions.

While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most places in the city and the suburbs received between one to two inches of accumulation. And according to the city of Chicago, as well as many other local jurisdictions, residents and business owners are required by law once it snows to immediately shovel the sidewalks and walkways surrounding their property.

"You must shovel snow as soon as possible after it falls," a post on city's website reads. "Snow that falls between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm must be removed no later than 10:00 pm. Snow that falls between the hours of 7:00 pm and 7:00 am must be removed by 10:00 am."

According to the city, those who fail to shovel can be reported and receive a citation resulting in fines ranging from $50 to $500.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A Friday press release from the United States Post Office in Chicago echoed that request, reminding residents to make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear of snow and ice."

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Tim Norman, USPS Strategic Communications in the release. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approaches – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get those letters and packages delivered on time.”

The release also noted that uncleared, hazardous streets and walkways or piled up snow up against a mailbox could result in delayed or 'curtailed' postal service.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” said Norman. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day. We appreciate our customers efforts to keep snow and ice cleared.”

However, wind chill temperatures hovering around 35 degrees below zero and strong wind gusts are expected to last all day Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And according to the National Weather Service, going outside could become dangerous if you aren't properly dressed.

"If you must venture outdoors, cover up from head to toe in multiple layers," the NWS said in a tweet.

If you're shoveling, that means gloves, hats, scarves, boots and more. According to the NWS, frostbite requires a minimum wind chill of 30 degrees below zero, and can form on exposed skin in as little as "10 to 20 minutes."

Signs of frostbite include cold skin, and a "prickly" feeling, followed by numbness or inflamed, discolored skin, health experts say.

"Exposed skin in cold, windy weather is most vulnerable to frostbite, but it can affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing," a post from the Mayo Clinic reads.

"You can treat frostnip by rewarming," it goes on to say. "All other frostbite requires medical attention because it can permanently damage skin, muscle, bone and other tissue.

If you are considering shoveling, the NWS recommends you do so "only if you absolutely have to."

"With the strong winds blowing snow around today, you may have to shovel again tomorrow if you shovel today," the NWS says. "The snow will remain fluffy, so it won't be any more difficult to shovel at a later time."

In a response to NBC 5's request for comment on whether shoveling laws apply when there is one to two inches of snow on the ground, with wind chill temperatures at 35 degrees below zero, the city of Chicago reinforced that it is important that sidewalks are cleared following snow and ice events "for the safety and mobility of all users," a spokesperson with the city said in an email.

"The City’s snow clearing ordinance does not specifically mention temperature, " the spokesperson continued. "Public way inspectors will take particular circumstances into account when issuing citations for uncleared sidewalks and generally respond to a first offense with a warning. The City strongly encourages all property owners to follow the law and clear their sidewalks after storms.

For more information, residents can visit the city’s website.