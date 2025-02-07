With Super Bowl LIX days away, here's what you can and can't bet on in Illinois

The biggest sports event of the year is just days away, as the Kansas City Chiefs look to capture their third straight championship as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

While the event routinely captures the largest television audience of the year and is known for its high-budget advertisements and star-studded halftime shows, it also marks the biggest day of the year for gambling.

From traditional wagers like picking against the spread or betting the over/under to the color of Gatorade that's dumped on the winning coach, there's no shortage of opportunities to bet.

With gambling laws varying from state-to-state, bettors in Illinois are limited to betting on activity directly within the control or jurisdiction of the NFL and/or individuals subject to its integrity policy.

Though such prop bets may exist in other states, Illinois bettors cannot bet on the length of the national anthem or how many times Taylor Swift will be shown on camera, according to Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

While bettors can't wager on the length of the national anthem itself, they can place a wager that compares the length of the national anthem to a particular play in the game.

Information on approved events to wager on as well as licensed Illinois sportsbook operators can be found here.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1 (800) 426-2537 or by texting "GAMB" to 833234. Additional information can be found here.