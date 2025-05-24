chicago concerts

With summer around the corner, here's a look at Chicago's upcoming outdoor concerts

From Wrigley Field to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, plenty of outdoor concerts will be held this summer in Chicago.

By NBC Chicago Staff

<h2>Dave Matthews Band</h2>
Alex Matthews

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with summer unofficially underway, a busy season of outdoor concerts in Chicago is about to begin.

While high-profile concerts at Soldier Field such as Beyoncé and AC/DC were on the pre-holiday docket, there are dozens more shows to see across Chicago's outdoor venues.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

With weeks of concerts across all musical genres ahead, here's a look at what to expect in the coming months:

Wrigley Field

Soldier Field

  • AC/DC: Saturday, May 24
  • The Weeknd: Friday, May 30 & Saturday, May 31
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Friday, June 6
  • Meltin' Margs music festival: Friday, June 20 & Saturday, June 21
  • Blackpink: Friday, July 18
  • Oasis: Thursday, Aug. 28
  • My Chemical Romance: Friday, Aug. 29
  • The Lumineers: Saturday, Aug. 30
  • System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold: Sunday, Aug. 31 & Monday, Sept. 1

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

  • Peach Pit and Briston Maroney: Thursday, May 29
  • Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday, June 8
  • Halsey: Tuesday, June 17
  • Stick Figure: Wednesday, June 18
  • Simple Minds: Friday, June 20
  • Queens of the Stone Age: Saturday, June 21
  • Dave Matthews Band: Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28
  • Teddy Swims: Tuesday, July 8
  • Banbury: Wednesday, July 9
  • Men I Trust: Wednesday, Aug. 6
  • Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Wednesday, Aug. 13
  • Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday: Tuesday, Aug. 19
  • Rob Thomas: Wednesday, Aug. 20
  • Above & Beyond: Friday, Aug. 22
  • Simple Plan: Sunday, Aug. 24
  • Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts: Wednesday, Aug. 27
  • The Black Keys: Wednesday, Sept. 3
  • Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout: Saturday, Sept. 6
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov't Mule: Tuesday, Sept. 9
  • Quinn XCIII: Friday, Sept. 19
  • An Evening with Goose: Saturday, Sept. 20

The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie: Thursday, May 29
  • Hippo Campus: Friday, May 30
  • Bomba Estéreo & Rawayana: Tuesday, June 3
  • Caamp: Thursday, June 5 & Friday, June 6
  • Bloc Party: Sunday, June 8
  • Jack's Mannequin: Friday, June 20
  • FKA Twigs with Koreless: Tuesday, June 24 & Friday, June 25
  • Treaty Oak Revival with the Wyatt Weaver Band: Thursday, June 26
  • Motoblot Moto & Music Festival: Friday, June 27 - Sunday, June 29
  • Greensky Bluegrass: Saturday, July 5
  • Primus: Friday, July 11
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Saturday, July 12
  • Alabama Shakes: Tuesday, July 15 & Wednesday, July 16
  • Father John Misty: Thursday, July 17
  • Lord Huron: Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20
  • Ben Rector & Mat Kearney: Friday, July 25
  • Car Seat Headrest: Saturday, July 26
  • The Head and the Heart: Friday, Aug. 8
  • Wilco: Sunday, Aug. 10
  • Yacht Rock Revue: Friday, Aug. 15
  • The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse with Friko: Saturday, Aug. 16
  • Turnpike Troubadours: Thursday, Aug. 28
  • The Red Clay Strays: Wednesday, Sept. 3 & Thursday, Sept. 4
  • Pup and Jeff Rosenstock: Friday, Sept. 5
  • D4VD: Saturday, Sept. 6
  • Beach Bunny: Sunday, Sept. 7
  • Waxahatchee with Jessica Pratt and Sharp Pins: Tuesday, Sept. 9
  • Wet Leg: Wednesday, Sept. 10
  • The Story So Far: Thursday, Sept. 11
  • The Pixies: Monday, Sept. 15
  • Alex G with Nilüfer Yanya: Wednesday, Sept. 17
  • Viagra Boys: Thursday, Sept. 18
  • Ethel Cain: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Polo & Pan: Monday, Sept. 22
  • Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear: Sunday, Oct. 5
  • Yung Lean: Tuesday, Oct. 7
  • Charley Crockett: Thursday, Oct. 9
  • Lorna Shore: Thursday, Oct. 23

This article tagged under:

chicago concerts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us