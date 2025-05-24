Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with summer unofficially underway, a busy season of outdoor concerts in Chicago is about to begin.

While high-profile concerts at Soldier Field such as Beyoncé and AC/DC were on the pre-holiday docket, there are dozens more shows to see across Chicago's outdoor venues.

With weeks of concerts across all musical genres ahead, here's a look at what to expect in the coming months:

Wrigley Field

Soldier Field

AC/DC: Saturday, May 24

The Weeknd: Friday, May 30 & Saturday, May 31

Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Friday, June 6

Meltin' Margs music festival: Friday, June 20 & Saturday, June 21

Blackpink: Friday, July 18

Oasis: Thursday, Aug. 28

My Chemical Romance: Friday, Aug. 29

The Lumineers: Saturday, Aug. 30

System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold: Sunday, Aug. 31 & Monday, Sept. 1

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Peach Pit and Briston Maroney: Thursday, May 29

Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday, June 8

Halsey: Tuesday, June 17

Stick Figure: Wednesday, June 18

Simple Minds: Friday, June 20

Queens of the Stone Age: Saturday, June 21

Dave Matthews Band: Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28

Teddy Swims: Tuesday, July 8

Banbury: Wednesday, July 9

Men I Trust: Wednesday, Aug. 6

Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Wednesday, Aug. 13

Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday: Tuesday, Aug. 19

Rob Thomas: Wednesday, Aug. 20

Above & Beyond: Friday, Aug. 22

Simple Plan: Sunday, Aug. 24

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts: Wednesday, Aug. 27

The Black Keys: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout: Saturday, Sept. 6

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov't Mule: Tuesday, Sept. 9

Quinn XCIII: Friday, Sept. 19

An Evening with Goose: Saturday, Sept. 20

The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

