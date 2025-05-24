Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with summer unofficially underway, a busy season of outdoor concerts in Chicago is about to begin.
While high-profile concerts at Soldier Field such as Beyoncé and AC/DC were on the pre-holiday docket, there are dozens more shows to see across Chicago's outdoor venues.
With weeks of concerts across all musical genres ahead, here's a look at what to expect in the coming months:
Wrigley Field
- Stray Kids: Thursday, June 26
- ATEEZ: Saturday, July 26
- Jonas Brothers: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Chris Brown: Thursday, Aug. 28
Soldier Field
- AC/DC: Saturday, May 24
- The Weeknd: Friday, May 30 & Saturday, May 31
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Friday, June 6
- Meltin' Margs music festival: Friday, June 20 & Saturday, June 21
- Blackpink: Friday, July 18
- Oasis: Thursday, Aug. 28
- My Chemical Romance: Friday, Aug. 29
- The Lumineers: Saturday, Aug. 30
- System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold: Sunday, Aug. 31 & Monday, Sept. 1
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Peach Pit and Briston Maroney: Thursday, May 29
- Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday, June 8
- Halsey: Tuesday, June 17
- Stick Figure: Wednesday, June 18
- Simple Minds: Friday, June 20
- Queens of the Stone Age: Saturday, June 21
- Dave Matthews Band: Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28
- Teddy Swims: Tuesday, July 8
- Banbury: Wednesday, July 9
- Men I Trust: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Rob Thomas: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Above & Beyond: Friday, Aug. 22
- Simple Plan: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- The Black Keys: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov't Mule: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Quinn XCIII: Friday, Sept. 19
- An Evening with Goose: Saturday, Sept. 20
The Salt Shed Fairgrounds
- Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie: Thursday, May 29
- Hippo Campus: Friday, May 30
- Bomba Estéreo & Rawayana: Tuesday, June 3
- Caamp: Thursday, June 5 & Friday, June 6
- Bloc Party: Sunday, June 8
- Jack's Mannequin: Friday, June 20
- FKA Twigs with Koreless: Tuesday, June 24 & Friday, June 25
- Treaty Oak Revival with the Wyatt Weaver Band: Thursday, June 26
- Motoblot Moto & Music Festival: Friday, June 27 - Sunday, June 29
- Greensky Bluegrass: Saturday, July 5
- Primus: Friday, July 11
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Saturday, July 12
- Alabama Shakes: Tuesday, July 15 & Wednesday, July 16
- Father John Misty: Thursday, July 17
- Lord Huron: Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20
- Ben Rector & Mat Kearney: Friday, July 25
- Car Seat Headrest: Saturday, July 26
- The Head and the Heart: Friday, Aug. 8
- Wilco: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Yacht Rock Revue: Friday, Aug. 15
- The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse with Friko: Saturday, Aug. 16
- Turnpike Troubadours: Thursday, Aug. 28
- The Red Clay Strays: Wednesday, Sept. 3 & Thursday, Sept. 4
- Pup and Jeff Rosenstock: Friday, Sept. 5
- D4VD: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Beach Bunny: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Waxahatchee with Jessica Pratt and Sharp Pins: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Wet Leg: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- The Story So Far: Thursday, Sept. 11
- The Pixies: Monday, Sept. 15
- Alex G with Nilüfer Yanya: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Viagra Boys: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Ethel Cain: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Polo & Pan: Monday, Sept. 22
- Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Yung Lean: Tuesday, Oct. 7
- Charley Crockett: Thursday, Oct. 9
- Lorna Shore: Thursday, Oct. 23