With summer around the corner, here are Consumer Reports' best sunscreens

With summer quickly approaching, wearing sunscreen outdoors is essential, whether you're headed to the beach or working in your garden.

Consumer Reports just released its annual sunscreen ratings, testing more than 100 products and revealing surprising gaps in how they protect you from the sun's cancer-causing rays.

Major performance differences were found among sunscreens, even in those from the same brand. In some cases, the protection offered didn't match the listed SPF in CR's tests.

While experts recommend using sunscreen with at least SPF 30, consumers should look for broad-spectrum sunscreens for full protection.

This means the sunscreen shields against both UVA and UVB rays.

UVB rays primarily cause sunburn, while UVA rays contribute to premature aging. Both types increase your risk of skin cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

To evaluate SPF, or the measure of how well a sunscreen shields against UVB rays in water-resistant sunscreens, testers apply sunscreen to small sections of panelists' backs.

After soaking in a tub for either 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product's water-resistance claim, those areas are exposed to simulated sunlight.

The next day, trained experts carefully examine the skin for signs of redness. The testing for non-water-resistant sunscreens involves the same steps without water immersion.

For UVA protection, sunscreen is applied to plastic plates, which are then exposed to UV light. Instruments then measure how much of the harmful rays are absorbed, giving a clear picture of the product's protection.

In 2025, Coopertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 stood out among lotions, earning high marks in both UVA protection and SPF performance.

For those who prefer a spray, Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 came out on top.

However, even the best sunscreens can underperform if they are not applied correctly, or if they are not reapplied after every two hours or immediately after swimming or heavy sweating.

CR recommends using about a shot glass full for your entire body in a bathing suit.

For spray sunscreens, spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

CR also recommends consumers to use sunscreen throughout the year, not just during the summer months, especially on areas not covered by clothing.