With Months of Cold Weather Ahead, Here's How to Prepare Your Home

With the official start of winter still weeks away, the cold weather the Chicago area is experiencing will not go away anytime soon.

As temperatures stay low, many residents are improvising on ways to make their living space warmer and more comfortable, though city officials offered some tips on how to do it safely.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications advises residents to limit their time outdoors and to wear layers of warm clothing when having to go outside while watching for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Additionally, the Chicago Fire Department advises against the use of space heaters, but offers tips if they must be used.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Residents are asked to make sure their unit is UL-certified and stays at least three feet away from anything that can ignite. If a space heater is used in a room with children, close supervision is strongly recommended.

Officials said if extension cords are used with a space heater, they should never go under carpet and be rated at a minimum of 15 amps. Fire officials also remind residents that an active carbon monoxide detector is legally required by ordinance.

Furthermore, Peoples Gas advises that stoves and ovens should never be used to heat a home to prevent risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. The company also advises residents to keep snow and ice off natural gas meters by broom or hand to prevent ice accumulation from damaging the equipment.

In case of an emergency, Peoples Gas also asks customers to keep an unobstructed path to their natural gas meter.

Chicago's Department of Water Management advises residents to keep warm air circulating in their buildings and to keep a trickle of water running to prevent pipes from freezing in cold temperatures.

When temperatures are at 32 degrees or below, the city's six community service centers serve as warming centers from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community service centers are located at:

Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Community Service Center, 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 South Cottage Grove Avenue

North Area Community Service Center, 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 West North Avenue

On evenings, weekends and holidays, the city's libraries and park facilities also serve as warming centers.

Additionally, the Garfield Community Service Center is open on a 24-hour basis to provide emergency shelter.