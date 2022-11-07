With Justin Fields Arriving, It's Up to Bears to Build Around Him

Schrock: Fields is arriving, and now Bears must build around him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- Coming into Sunday, all the talk centered around how the Bears should view the other sideline as an example of how to build a team around an uncertain QB future with Justin Fields.

After Fields' historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, that's no longer the case.

The Dolphins built a roster around Tua Tagovailoa, so the young quarterback would be out of excuses. If his play didn't drastically improve, the Dolphins would still have a championship roster ready for the next quarterback.

The Bears no longer have to think in those terms.

After his first two seasons, Miami had questions about Tagovailoa's place as a franchise quarterback. Those questions are all but gone for the Bears.

Justin Fields is arriving. Now, it's up to the Bears to build around him.

The 23-year-old had a rocky start to the season. The "bust" label was circling after a horrible game vs. the Houston Texans in Week 3. The Bears preached patience, knowing Fields was learning a new offense and had yet to register 17 career starts. He is young, and experience would lead to improved play.

The growth would come.

An excellent second half against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 was proof of progress. Consistency was needed.

The Bears used their mini-bye week after the loss to the Washington Commanders to re-evaluate their players and schemes. Head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy took concepts from the Buffalo Bills (Josh Allen), Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson), and Houston Texans (Deshaun Watson) to unlock Fields.

The Bears dusted off a comprehensive QB running game in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. Getsy coupled that QB run game with easy-access throws to get Fields comfortable and in rhythm. The Bears built off that success in a shootout loss to the Dallas Cowboys before Fields exploded for an NFL-record 178 rushing yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

In his last three games, Fields is completing 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 452 yards and just one interception. He has also rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 103.9.

Fields has been spectacular with his legs and accurate and decisive with his arm. Do Fields and the Bears want more production (yards) out of his passes? Of course. There's reason to believe that will come.

There are more steps to climb on his journey from highly-touted draft pick to franchise savior. But Fields is now racing down the proper path.

On Sunday, Fields looked like every bit the generational quarterback prospect he was billed to be. Fields is naturally accurate, has the arm talent to make off-platform throws when things break down, is incredibly hard to tackle, and an elite, elite athlete.

Prior to these last three games, what Fields could be at the NFL level was only theoretical. The tools were there. He was missing easy throws and not pulling the trigger on others. The amount of pressure the Bears' patchwork offensive line put him under undoubtedly played a role in that, as did the Bears' unwillingness to tailor their offense to his strengths.

That went out the window during the mini-bye week, and the Fields that emerged has Chicago feeling something it hasn't felt in, well ... ever.

"He's a dominant player," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said after the loss to the Dolphins. "Everybody knows that. This is not a surprise that he [broke the record] today. He's always running around, trying to make plays for our offense when things break down. He's a great player.

"He going to break a lot more records. So get ready," Mooney added later.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry both called Fields "special." So did tight end Cole Kmet.

Six weeks ago, there was legitimate reason to believe the Bears might have to go back to the drawing board at quarterback.

That's all but evaporated now.

The Justin Fields we've seen over the past three weeks is the Justin Fields that was promised. The perfect mix of top-level arm talent, high football IQ, and unmatched athleticism to thrive in the modern NFL.

Fields had Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling him to "stop it" during Sunday's loss. Tagovailoa called Fields a 'baller," while Tyreek Hill was left in awe of the quarterback's speed.

Those are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert-type responses.

Fields has always been a one-of-one talent. There have been flashes of what he could become—a laser throw here, an unbelievable run there.

Always just enough to keep everyone believing the Bears had not only found a franchise quarterback but one who could become a transcendent star in the NFL.

Those moments were often followed by missed throws or poor decisions that let the doubt creep back in.

No longer.

For three games in a row, Fields has arguably been the best player on the field. He gave Bill Belichick fits, torched an elite Cowboys defense, and left everyone searching for their jaws at Soldier Field on Sunday.

"I think it's special," Eberflus said of Fields' play lately. "I think we are building our football team. Like I said, we have a young football team. We are building upon that. And the centerpiece of that is the quarterback. That's the way it is in the NFL."

The Bears have spent decades searching for their centerpiece.

It's time to call off the search. With the help of a staff that has given him the freedom to do what he does best, Justin Fields is growing into a star with each snap.

When Fields outraced all of Miami's defense on a record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run, he wasn't just leaving the Dolphins' defenders in his wake. He was sprinting away from all the questions and doubts. From the poor performances in less-than-ideal circumstances. From any reality in which he wasn't the Bears' present and future.

As he crossed the goal line and lifted the ball in the air, Soldier Field shook with the electricity of a fan base realizing its journey through the quarterback desert had finally ended.

Justin Fields is here. Here to stay. The season is a success.

With the "centerpiece" in place, it's up to the Bears to build around Fields. Not to see if he's the guy, but to maximize a winning window that a quarterback of Fields' talent opens.

It's a new day in Chicago. One that starts not with questions about whether or not Justin Fields is the guy, but with big dreams about how great he can be.

