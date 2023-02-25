With Just 3 Days Left Until the Chicago Mayoral Election, Where Does Turnout Stand?

As Chicago's nine mayoral candidates make their final push before Tuesday's elections, expanding voter turnout as much as possible has emerged as a unilateral goal among the hopefuls for the job.

City data has shown markedly higher early voting and mail-in turnout than in previous election years, though it remains uncertain if that will translate into high Election Day turnout, when most ballots are typically cast.

As of the end of the day on Feb. 24, a total of 178,110 ballots have been cast for the upcoming municipal elections, an increase over just 99,385 ballots cast four days out from the 2019 municipal elections.

Four days out from the 2015 municipal elections, only 82,022 ballots had been cast.

The significant increase can mostly be attributed to a rapid rise in mail-in voting. Overall, 92,882 mail-in ballots have already been returned, with 214,766 vote-by-mail applications having been received by the city.

In 2019, a total of 49,652 mail-in ballots were returned for the first round of the elections, with 62,600 vote-by-mail applications processed.

Though mail-in voting has driven high early voting turnout numbers, it remains unclear if turnout is higher in 2023, or if a large number of voters have shifted their voting habits to mail-in voting.

As for in-person early voting, a total of 85,228 ballots have been cast thus far, an increase over 75,893 ballots cast four days out from the 2019 municipal elections.

Four days out from the first round of the 2015 municipal elections, a total of 70,598 ballots were cast for in-person early voting.

Overall, a total of 560,701 ballots were cast in the first round of the 2019 municipal elections, marking a 35.45 percent citywide turnout of 1,581,755 registered voters.

Despite the low turnout in 2019, it marked a slight improvement over the 34.03 percent citywide turnout in the first round of the 2015 municipal elections.

In the 2011 elections, 594,734 ballots were cast, comprising 42.3 percent of registered voters at the time.