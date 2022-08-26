With Cooler Temperatures and Later Sunrises and Sunsets, Chicago Weather is Feeling More Like Fall

While some pools may still be open through Labor Day, summer in Chicago is drifting farther and father into the rearview mirror.

And though the Fall Equinox doesn't occur until Sept. 22, Chicago is already beginning to feel and look a bit like autumn in the form of cooler temperatures, and later sunrises and sunsets.

Sunrise and Sunset Times in Chicago for Fall

It's not just your imagination -- it's getting darker, earlier.

On Aug. 8, the city of Chicago saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, Sept. 15 is the last day Chicago will see a sunrise after 7 p.m.

Following that date, the Chicago area will lose nearly two minutes of daylight per day for the rest of the month.

The sunrise time in Chicago hovers between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. through the end of August, according to the website Time and Date.

But on Sept. 15, the sunrise will hit 6:30 a.m. And by Oct. 13, Chicago will see a 7 a.m. sunrise.

Nov 6., when clocks shift back for Daylight Saving Time, Chicago will continue to see the sunrise after 7 a.m.

Chicago Weekend Weather

According to NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday in Chicago will be drier and cooler. A high temperature of 76 is expected, which is about six degrees below average for this time of year.

The National Weather Service reports a Beach Hazards Warning for Lake Michigan is in effect through Friday evening, as three-to-six foot waves will create with a high swim risk with life-threatening swimming conditions, as well as dangerous boating conditions. The NWS is recommending swimmers and boaters stay out of the water and avoid piers, breakwaters and lakeshore trails.

As the weekend progresses however, Chicago weather will feel less like fall, and more like summer.

Saturday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will warm up as the day goes on, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, with temperature highs in the mid 80s.

Next week -- the first week of September -- Chicago will see temperatures resting comfortably in the 70s.