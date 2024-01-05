With cold weather here to stay, here's where to find the best soup in each state

The holidays are over and the cold weather is here to stay, as those in the Chicago area prepare for a potential winter storm next week.

With Americans across the country looking to find ways to bundle up for the winter, a recent list from Yelp takes a look at the best bowls of soup in each state, analyzing all-time review data from restaurants across the country at places that serve the ubiquitous seasonal staple.

From lobster bisque and tomato dill to turtle soup and cream of mushroom, there's a wide variety to explore across the nation.

As for Illinois, Yelp recognized suburban Burmese eatery Pa Lian, located at 254 E. Geneva Rd.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Pa Lian earned high marks for their coconut chicken noodle soup, offering a fusion of flavors that brings an adventurous twist to familiar flavors.

Here's a look at the best bowl of soup in some other states across the Midwest, according to Yelp:

A full list of the top soup in each U.S. state can be found here.