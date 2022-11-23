With a Milder Thanksgiving Likely Ahead, Here Are the Warmest and Coldest Thanksgivings in Chicago History

Following up on an October-like day on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to stay above average on Thursday, both for the season and for Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the Thanksgiving average in the mid 40s, with a forecasted high of 52 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.

Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy in the morning before cloud cover becomes more prominent in the afternoon hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Rain showers are also possible in the afternoon and early evening, with steadier rain more likely south of the Chicago area.

While conditions are likely to be mostly pleasant on Thursday, temperatures will stray far from the Thanksgiving record highs and lows throughout Chicago history.

Below is a look at the 10 warmest and coldest Thanksgivings in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:

10 Warmest Thanksgivings

60 degrees (1879, 1976, 2015)

61 degrees (1973, 1998)

62 degrees (1981)

63 degrees (1896, 1915, 2012)

64 degrees (1914)

69 degrees (1966)

10 Coldest Thanksgivings

25 degrees (1903, 1956)

24 degrees (1889, 1898, 1929)

22 degrees (1945)

19 degrees (1872, 1877, 1881)

14 degrees (1930)

While no snow is forecasted for this year's Thanksgiving, snowfall has been recorded on 23 percent of Thanksgivings in Chicago since data was first collected in 1871, with 5 percent of Thanksgivings receiving one inch or more of snowfall.

Here's a look at the snowiest Thanksgivings in Chicago history:

10 Snowiest Thanksgivings