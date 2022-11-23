Thanksgiving

With a Milder Thanksgiving Likely Ahead, Here Are the Warmest and Coldest Thanksgivings in Chicago History

While temperatures are likely to stay far from record highs and lows, here's a look at the warmest, coldest and snowiest Chicago has been on Thanksgiving over the years

[UGCDC-CJ-weather]Fall in Walkersville Maryland
Kitty Martin

Following up on an October-like day on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to stay above average on Thursday, both for the season and for Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the Thanksgiving average in the mid 40s, with a forecasted high of 52 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.

Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy in the morning before cloud cover becomes more prominent in the afternoon hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Rain showers are also possible in the afternoon and early evening, with steadier rain more likely south of the Chicago area.

While conditions are likely to be mostly pleasant on Thursday, temperatures will stray far from the Thanksgiving record highs and lows throughout Chicago history.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Below is a look at the 10 warmest and coldest Thanksgivings in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:

10 Warmest Thanksgivings

  • 60 degrees (1879, 1976, 2015)
  • 61 degrees (1973, 1998)
  • 62 degrees (1981)
  • 63 degrees (1896, 1915, 2012)
  • 64 degrees (1914)
  • 69 degrees (1966)

10 Coldest Thanksgivings

  • 25 degrees (1903, 1956)
  • 24 degrees (1889, 1898, 1929)
  • 22 degrees (1945)
  • 19 degrees (1872, 1877, 1881)
  • 14 degrees (1930)

While no snow is forecasted for this year's Thanksgiving, snowfall has been recorded on 23 percent of Thanksgivings in Chicago since data was first collected in 1871, with 5 percent of Thanksgivings receiving one inch or more of snowfall.

Local

New Chicago 1 hour ago

Woman Dies in Indiana House Explosion, Authorities Say

black friday 2 hours ago

How to Avoid Getting Scammed on Black Friday, According to Experts

Here's a look at the snowiest Thanksgivings in Chicago history:

10 Snowiest Thanksgivings

  • 0.5 inches (1902, 1945)
  • 0.6 inches (1903)
  • 0.9 inches (1944)
  • 1.1 inches (1975)
  • 1.2 inches (1947)
  • 1.5 inches (1953)
  • 1.8 inches (1950)
  • 2.1 inches (1893)
  • 2.5 inches (1949)
  • 3 inches (1980)

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us