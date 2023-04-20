Wisconsin Teen Asks Girlfriend to Prom In Grand Fashion

With prom coming up for high schools all across the country, students usually try to get creative in "promposals", giving them and their partner a memory from high school to hold on to.

For one teen in Rock County, Wisconsin, utilizing a large amount of farmland was the best way to get the question across in unique fashion.

According to NBC affiliate WMTV, Ryan Hazeltine, a junior at Parkview High School in Orfordville, used his family's tractor to spell out "PROM?" in the middle of the field.

The entire effort was eyeballed by Ryan, with no measurements involved in the creation of the work whatsoever, according to WMTV.

Ryan revealed the final product to his girlfriend using drone footage, with sophomore Abby Anderson instantly saying "yes" upon the big reveal.

“A couple of people have told me that I have set the standard too high to ask their own girlfriends,” Ryan told WMTV.

Parkview High School’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.